Westmoreland

Cops: Cambria County woman blamed 'Internet husband' in bank scheme

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, July 25, 2018, 3:27 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Cambria County woman questioned in connection with a banking scheme that allegedly defrauded a Westmoreland County bank out of $1,900 late last year blamed an “Internet husband” for masterminding the plan.

However, Trooper David Vinkler reported in court documents filed before District Judge Mark Mansour that his investigation found the husband was ficticious. Candace S. Fisher, 59, of Johnstown was charged this week with access device fraud, forgery, identity theft, and passing bad checks in connection with the theft from Summit Bank in Hempfield Township.

Fisher opened an account at the bank in December using $7,400 in checks written from a fraudulent account from another bank that contained her name and that of a Robert Anderson, according to court documents.

Vinkler alleges that Fisher subsequently cashed a check for $1,900 using the Summit account.

When questioned, Vinkler said Fisher told him that Anderson was her Internet husband and had provided her with a book of checks to set up the account.

Vinkler reported in court documents that Fisher claimed that she was not required to deposit any money into the account that she used to set up the account at Summit or to send any of the money to Anderson.

Upon further investigation, Vinkler discovered that “Robert Anderson was a ficticious name who had an IP address in Africa.”

Fisher’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Sept. 21.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

