Crews will spray for mosquitoes Thursday in Mt. Pleasant

State crews are slated to spray areas of Mt. Pleasant Borough and Mt. Pleasant Township Thursday evening to reduce the mosquito population and the risk of West Nile virus transmission through the bite of an infected insect.

Crews will spray DeltaGard, which is classified as a reduced-risk pesticide by the Environmental Protection Agency and is “not expected to have any impact on people or pets,” according to the state Department of Environmental Protection. Truck-mounted, ultra-low-volume equipment will be used to apply the spray at a rate of 1 ounce per acre.

Spraying will take place between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. in an area bordered by Clay Avenue to the south, Chestnut Street to the east, the intersection of Slope Hill Road and Depot Street to the northeast, North Geary Street to the northwest and Quarry Street to the west.

“High levels of West Nile virus in the mosquito population in this area have been detected,” said Lauren Fraley, community relations coordinator in the DEP’s southwest regional office. “That, coupled with the human population density, makes this area of Westmoreland County an appropriate location for spraying.

“People can go about their normal business during spraying, but DEP takes courtesy measures to avoid groups of people in the vicinity of the direct truck spray. If an individual has respiratory issues or is concerned, DEP recommends they stay indoors for about 10 to 15 minutes after the truck passes. The material passes through the environment very quickly.”

According to the latest data posted online, the Pennsylvania West Nile Virus Control Program has collected 361 mosquito samples in Westmoreland County this year and found that 10 of 92 that were tested had been infected with the virus.

One of those positive samples was collected in Mt. Pleasant Township, on July 12. Two positive samples have been found in Ligonier Township and one each in Latrobe, New Kensington, Vandergrift, Delmont and Derry, St. Clair and Penn townships.

Mosquitoes also have tested positive for West Nile virus in 42 other Pennsylvania counties - including Allegheny, with 18 positive samples, and Fayette, with seven samples. The highest count is in York County, with 93 positive samples.

Two infections were found in dead birds, one each in Somerset and Lebanon counties, but no human infections have been discovered in the state.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, all residents in areas where the virus has been identified are at risk of contracting West Nile encephalitis, an infection that can result in inflammation of the brain.

The DEP suggest several steps to take to help prevent mosquito bites:

Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks when outdoors - especially at dawn and dusk, when the insects are most active.

Use an insect repellent with an active ingredient such as DEET, picardin or lemon eucalyptus oil. Consult with a physician on questions about use of repellent on children; repellent is not recommended for children less than two months old.

Make sure screens fit tightly over doors and windows to keep out mosquitoes.

The DEP also recommends that residents eliminate pools of stagnant water, which can serve as a breeding ground for mosquitoes, or treat the water with Bti, a bacterium that kills mosquito larvae and can be purchased at lawn and garden and home improvement stores.

