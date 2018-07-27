Latrobe man accused of threatening neighbor with handgun
A 41-year-old Latrobe man was arrested Thursday by city police on charges of threatening a neighbor with a handgun during an argument.
William Coleman was arraigned in Westmoreland County Night Court on charges of making terroristic threats and reckless endangering another person after the incident occurred on Avenue E about 7:30 p.m. Coleman was ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $50,000 bail.
Officer Jason Myers reported in an affidavit of probable cause that during a verbal argument between Coleman and a 51-year-old neighbor Coleman pointed a handgun out a door toward the victim. Myers reported in court documents filed before Unity Township District Judge Michael Mahady that there were other witnesses to the incident.
Myers said that Coleman voluntarily surrendered after police were summoned. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 6.
