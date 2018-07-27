Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Turnpike to close overnight between New Stanton and Breezewood this weekend

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, July 27, 2018, 10:45 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will close from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning as crews remove a bridge in Somerset County.

The seven-hour, 87½-mile closure will begin at 11 p.m. Saturday, July 28, as works crews remove the original bridge carrying traffic on North Center Avenue over the Turnpike near mile marker 110 in Somerset.

North Center traffic is using a temporary bridge until a new, permanent one is built.

At the New Stanton and Breezewood interchanges, drivers will be given these recommended detours:

• Eastbound traffic: U.S. Route 119 North (0.02 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 North (14.2 miles) to U.S. Route 22 East (63.7 miles) to I-99 South (30.4 miles) to U.S. Route 30 East (18.3 miles). Traffic will reenter the Turnpike at the Breezewood interchange.

• Westbound traffic: U.S. Route 30 West (18.7 miles) to I-99 North (30.1 miles) to U.S. Route 22 West (64.5 miles) to PA Turnpike 66 South (13.9). Traffic will re-enter the Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.

Turnpike officials said the extensive detour is recommended because shorter alternate routes cannot safely accommodate the diverted traffic volumes or the commercial traffic.

Motorists will be permitted to enter the Turnpike going eastbound at the Bedford Interchange (Exit 146), and motorists may enter the Turnpike going westbound at the Somerset Interchange (Exit 110) and also at the Donegal Interchange (Exit 91).

Click here for more information on the project.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

