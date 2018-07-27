Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Greensburg man bit officer's finger after assaulting 5 women

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, July 27, 2018, 12:18 p.m.

A Greensburg man bit a city policeman’s finger Thursday after assaulting five women at an apartment where he previously lived, according to an affidavit.

Hugh James Hawkey, 42, was arraigned Friday and jailed on $125,000 bail.

Police said in the affidavit that they were called to Arch Avenue at 11 p.m. and saw Hawkey dragging a woman out of the apartment by her hair. All five women told police that Hawkey, who hasn’t lived there in about a month, came in through an unlocked door and attacked three of them. The other two were assaulted after they got there. They had minor injuries, police said.

When police brought Hawkey back to the station, he refused commands and “removed his shoes in an aggressive way by kicking one and hitting the leg” of an officer. Police said he also threw a sock at the officer. Police tried to handcuff him and that’s when he allegedly bit one of them.

Hawkey is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, burglary, strangulation and related offenses. An Aug. 9 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

