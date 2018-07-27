Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield begins amphitheater construction, nixes Community Days

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, July 27, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
The foundation for the new amphitheater at Hempfield Park, taken July 27, 2018.
The foundation for the new amphitheater at Hempfield Park, taken July 27, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

The new amphitheater at Hempfield Park is under construction, and township leaders hope to hold a series of concerts and other events there to replace the annual Community Days festival.

Officials decided to scrap Community Days this year in favor of smaller, more frequent programming said township Manager Jason Winters.

“We’ve just taken the main event and spread that into smaller events throughout the year,” he said.

Workers will pour the concrete stage at the amphitheater within the next week, then assemble the prefabricated theater.

Contractor JP Masonry is expected to complete work on the $382,000 project by the end of August.

Winters is planning a grand opening celebration at the theater for September, and hopes to hold a concert series there next year.

Community Days has been an autumn tradition in the township since 2000, featuring a craft show, live music and fireworks.

The festival cost about $35,000 a year, paid for with sponsorship and vendor fees. The concert series and other events will be funded the same way, Winters said.

The township started hosting a biannual Craft and Vendor Show at the Hempfield Township Athletic Complex last year, which will replace the craft fair aspect of Community Days, according to Winters.

The amphitheater is is paid for out of the township parks fund, which is funded through grants, private donations, and the sale of the township sewer system to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

