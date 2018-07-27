Greensburg Market convenience store closes after 2 months

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Greensburg convenience store has closed as quickly as it opened.

The Greensburg Market opened in late May in the North Main Street building that previously housed Mister Bones restaurant.

Though the sign above the door still says “Now Open,” another sign reads “For Lease.” Doors are locked, and the building is nearly empty.

Co-owners Nayan Joyappa and Azeem Chatta and property owner Barry DeBone could not be reached for comment.

The Greensburg Market sold traditional convenience store fare — lottery tickets, cigarettes and snacks — along with ice cream and prepared foods.

When it opened, Joyappa said he and his partner picked the location because it was on a busy road with plenty of parking, good for attracting commuter customers.

It was about 100 yards away from Gateway Convenience, which has been on North Main Street since 2010.

Gateway Convenience employees said they were worried about the competition, but manager Kim Rodman said those fears were eased when customers kept coming to Gateway.

“It didn’t hurt our business one bit. Actually, we got busier,” Rodman said.

Mister Bones closed at the end of 2017 after 16 years in business.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.