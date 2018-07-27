Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Speeding stop leads Penn Township Police to man's alleged cannabis stash

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, July 27, 2018, 4:15 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

A routine speeding stop by Penn Township police resulted in a subsequent search of the driver’s car and residence, which yielded more than one-half pound of suspected marijuana wax, 40 vials of cannabis oil, marijuana, psychedelic mushrooms and $18,370, according to court records.

Daniel J. Eichelberger, 27, was arraigned Friday before Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak on charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding. Eichelberger was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $100,000 bail.

According to criminal complaints filed by officer Blake Danowski and Detective Brad Bushsbaum, Danowski was working a traffic detail about 10:30 a.m. on June 26 on Meadowbrook Road where he clocked Eichelberger’s 2009 Kia sedan travelling 13 miles per hour over the 25 mph speed limit in the residential area and pulled him over.

Danowski reported that as he processed the paperwork, he asked Eichelberger if there “was anything in the vehicle there should not be.”

Initially, Danowski said that Eichelberger said there was “a joint” but subsequently volunteered “there was a whole backpack of marijuana.”

Danowski reported police subsequently confiscated marijuana wax, vials of THC oil, three plastic bags containing about two-thirds of a pound of marijuana and $8,525 during a search that day.

On July 16, Buchsbaum and officers searched Eichelberger’s residence on the 600 block of Shady Drive where he lives with his parents. Court documents said officers confiscated $9,845; two clear baggies of suspected mushrooms; two glass containers with more marijuana wax residue, a vaping pen containing a THC cartridge, digital scales, multiple glass smoking pipes and other vaping paraphernalia.

Investigators said value of the marijuana wax is about $3,500.

Eichelberger’s hearing is scheduled Aug. 7 before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

