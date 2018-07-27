Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Female pedestrian dies after being hit by truck outside Delmont Walmart

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, July 27, 2018, 5:06 p.m.
Stephane Traeger | Tribune-Review
Updated 1 hour ago

A woman has died after being struck by a truck in front of the Walmart in Delmont, and the female driver is being charged with homicide by vehicle, according to Murrysville Police Chief Thomas Seefeld.

Seefeld did not identify either woman.

The accident occurred at about 1:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the store off of Hollywood Boulevard, Westmoreland County emergency dispatchers reported. The pedestrian was taken to an undisclosed area hospital.

The parking lot of the store is in Murrysville, and Murrysville and state police are investigating. Further details were unavailable.

