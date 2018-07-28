Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Excela health to administer Suboxone to opioid patients at emergency departments

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Saturday, July 28, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Suboxone, which reduces the withdrawal symptoms experienced by thos battling addiction to heroin and other opiates, comes in tablet form and as a thin film strip that dissolves under the tongue. It is not addictive, and patients can’t overdose on it.
Suboxone, which reduces the withdrawal symptoms experienced by thos battling addiction to heroin and other opiates, comes in tablet form and as a thin film strip that dissolves under the tongue. It is not addictive, and patients can’t overdose on it.

Updated 3 hours ago

Excela Health emergency department patients with an opioid addiction can now get a dose of Suboxone before leaving the hospital.

Local officials and lawmakers have worked for months to clear the way for a medication-assisted treatment program at all three hospitals which have already adopted other programs to connect people with substance abuse problems to treatment facilities.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity,”said Elizabeth Comer, Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission’s director of clinical and case management services. “This is a true warm hand-off program, meeting people where they present.”

Patients with an addiction problem who come in to the emergency department for any reason, including a drug overdose, can be screened by a doctor for the program, said Dr. Bill Jenkins, director of the emergency department at Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. If the patient qualifies for medication-assisted treatment, a doctor can prescribe the first dose of Suboxone and enlist the help of mobile case managers who already work in the emergency departments through the drug and alcohol commission.

Mobile case managers will then hook the patient up with a clinic that can see them the next day. Suboxone can be used to treat an opioid addiction along with counseling and other support, according to the drug’s website.

“Our providers in the county have all stepped up in order to serve the patient,” Comer said. “That’s a change of culture.”

For at least 48 hours after taking a dose, the patient’s withdrawal symptoms will be significantly reduced. It’s important to couple medication-assisted treatment with counseling to help patients get on the right track, said Tom Plaitano. He helped with the program planning as a member of the county’s criminal justice advisory board and is a former owner of a methadone and Suboxone clinic in Hempfield.

“It saves resources, it saves EMT, it saves emergency department time and it gives us that one chance to get them into treatment,” he said.

The hospitals have yet to have a patient qualify for the program, but officials are optimistic it could help.

“Hopefully, it will give people the opportunity … to transition in a medication-assisted treatment plan directly from the emergency department,” Jenkins said.

The move could prevent patients from resuming drug use after being discharged, an especially risky behavior after being revived by opioid overdose antidote naloxone, Comer said.

“The problem was … it’s a miracle that they’re revived by (naloxone) but (it) puts you in immediate withdrawal,” she said. “It’s really giving them the correct tools for recovery.”

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me