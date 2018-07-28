Walmart parking lot victim identified as Delmont woman, 82

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An 82-year-old Delmont woman died after being struck by a pickup truck Friday afternoon outside the Walmart on Hollywood Boulevard in Delmont.

Allegheny County officials confirmed that Gail Rohrbacher, 82, of Delmont died after a truck driven by Wendy Lee Shumaker, 49, of Philadelphia, Miss., hit her outside the store shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday.

Shumaker has been charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence by Murrysville police.

Rohrbacher was taken to Forbes Hospital, where she died, police said.

Shumaker was arraigned before District Judge Mark Mansour and was placed in the Westmoreland County Jail after failing to post $150,000 bail.

She is scheduled for an Aug. 7 preliminary hearing in Mansour’s Hempfield court.

