Westmoreland airshow takes off at Arnold Palmer Regional

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $12 adults, purchased in advance at Shop 'n Save stores, $20 at the gate; free for children 10 and under; $10 for military personnel; VIP pass available

When: Continues Sunday; gates open at 7:30 a.m., events start at 10:30 a.m.

The main reasons Jacob Hauser of Latrobe was excited for this year’s Shop ‘n Save Westmoreland County Air Show both involve the military.

One was Saturday’s performance by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, but the other was his uncle, Navy veteran Bryan Moore.

“He’s being interviewed about being in the Navy,” said Hauser, 11. He smiled and added, “And we get VIP stuff, sitting front and center.”

While the spectacle of aerobatic airplane stunts is the main attraction, the annual airshow also serves as a way for the military — and in particular the Air Force — to showcase itself for the region and its residents.

“This really helps us out by promoting the Air Force and the capabilities we have,” said Sgt. Gerard Lacbain, a Johnstown recruiter and 15-year Air Force veteran. “I’ll probably talk to 100 people today as well as tomorrow. And we get to show off our planes.”

Hauser was excited about his uncle’s interview, but what he didn’t know was officials from Eckrich and Shop ‘n Save were also presenting Moore and his family with a certificate for $5,000 in free groceries as thanks for his service.

“Through these partnerships, we’ve had the honor to give back to military families through our fundraising efforts and through Eckrich’s national campaign to support our military and veteran community,” said Shop ‘n Save representative Rich Haeflein.

Moore, along with his wife Jen and children Avery and Josh, was surprised by the presentation.

“It was awesome,” said Moore, 35, of Latrobe. “It’s refreshing to know that big companies recognize what me and my family have gone through the last 17 years.”

Moore served active duty for four years in aviation electronics and was deployed to Afghanistan in addition to three maritime deployments. He transitioned to the Reserves and now works with the U.S. Naval Construction Battalions, better known as the Seabees.

Westmoreland County Commissioner and fellow veteran Col. Chuck Anderson was on hand for the presentation.

“It’s important to recognize these members in our communities and continue to show support to those who selflessly offer so much for our country,” Anderson said.

While the Air Force was certainly the most visible — it is an airshow, after all — every branch of the military was represented through booths and displays.

In addition to his uncle, Hauser was also taking advantage of another military connection.

“My granddad was (stationed) at an Air Force base in Turkey and worked maintenance, so he can tell me stories about every last plane at the airshow,” Hauser said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.