Warrant issued for Derry woman accused of fleeing traffic stop

State police in Greensburg issued an arrest warrant for a Derry area woman who they say fled an attempted traffic stop for acting erratically late Tuesday in Derry Township at speeds exceeding 90 mph.

Trooper Daniel Kephart said he called off the pursuit of Brenda M. Nicely, 38, along Route 217 north after a few miles for “public safety concerns,” when her speed in a silver Chevrolet Tracker allegedly exceeded the 55 mph speed limit by more than 35 mph.

Kephart said he first received a report just before 9 p.m. Tuesday that Nicely was on the 200 block of Banocy Road and had let several horses loose from a barn in the area. Witnesses told Kephart that the suspect, later identified as Nicely, appeared “impaired” and fled the scene in a vehicle.

The trooper later reported in an affidavit of that he had also received reports from Superior Mobile Home Park nearby that Nicely had also caused a disturbance there.

When Kephart caught up with Nicely’s sport utility vehicle at the intersection of Baum and Pittsburgh roads, Kephart reported in court documents that he activated his emergency lights and pulled alongside her vehicle and instructed her to shut off her vehicle and pull over.

“She looked at me and sped off,” Kephart said.

Nicely is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer; failing to obey traffic devices, passing where prohibited, failing to stop at stop signs, speeding, and careless driving.

