Cops: Jeannette contractor accepted $43,000 for work he never did

A Westmoreland County contractor was accused by Jeannette police this week with accepting $43,325 in payments from a city homeowner for several home improvement projects that were never completed.

Richard N. Jadot, 52, of Jeannette, was arraigned on charges of theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds and deceptive business practices before District Judge Joseph DeMarchis in connection with the alleged theft.

Police Sgt. Donald Johnston alleges in an affidavit of probable cause that since September 2016 Jadot has accepted multiple checks to complete 9 improvement projects on the victim’s home on North 6th Street but the work was never performed.

“From September 2016 through the present (Jadot) has failed to initiate or complete the proposed projects after receiving and accepting the funds from the victim as payment towards the 9 construction projects as agreed upon by both parties inthe written proposals,” Johnston wrote.

Johnston wrote that Jadot has not responded to requests to return the payments.

Jadot was released on $25,000 unsecured bond after his arraignment Thursday pending a preliminary hearing Aug. 16.

