Pennsylvania Governor's School a 'transformative' experience for students

While most of her classmates were enjoying the summer off, Sara Dabre of Murrysville was dipping her toes into the waters of post-secondary education as a student in the Pennsylvania Governor’s School for the Sciences.

Dabre, 17, was one of 56 students statewide to be accepted into the PGSS program. She and her fellow students stayed on-campus at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, where they attended specially designed lecture courses in biology, chemistry, computer science, math and physics.

“I think it’s pretty remarkable,” Dabre said. “I’m learning special relativity in physics, and advanced genetics and cancer development in the biology and organic chemistry courses.”

What is even more remarkable is that the program, established in 1982, is the only remaining Governor’s School that is still tuition-free for students, thanks to the largess of its alumni and corporate donations.

In 2009, due to state budget cuts, Pennsylvania officials announced that the Governor’s School would be shut down.

“There were a lot of people who were very upset about that,” said Janet Hurwitz, a board member for the nonprofit PGSS Campaign organization. “My son attended PGSS in 2003, and he connected me with a group of alumni that was working to get all of the Governor’s Schools back.”

Thanks to generous alumni and corporate donors, the PGSS came back in 2013, although its numbers were down by necessity.

“As the program grew over the years, we had between 90 and 100 students in PGSS each summer,” Hurwitz said. “Our eventual goal is to bring it back to that level.”

For alumni like Ben Campbell of Pine Township, PGSS changed the course of his path in life.

“I wasn’t sure which direction to go,” said Campbell, a 1997 alum. “I had pretty much maxed out all the science courses my high school offered, and I wasn’t being challenged.”

That all changed at PGSS.

“It’s basically a boot-camp for the mind,” he said. “You had a team of high-performing students working together, and you got the experience of working on a high-functioning team.”

Dabre said her experience this summer has been similar.

“These courses aren’t offered at our local high schools, and that’s what really motivated me,” she said. “There’s also the social aspect: we stay here for a month in the dorms, like a regular college setting, and I’ve never had that experience before.”

Jeff Conway of Philadelphia, who attended PGSS in 2006, came back four times to serve as a teaching assistant.

“Even going through college and getting my master’s degree, I’ve never been part of a program that challenged me the same way PGSS did,” he said. “And it’s designed that way. They give you some things that are designed to be over your head.”

Since the PGSS Campaign group was formed, alumni have given more than $700,000 to keep the program going, Hurwitz said.

The group did receive a small amount of state funding during the first three years PGSS returned, but since 2016 it has been self-funded. PGSS accepts at least one student from each of Pennsylvania’s intermediate units.

Lobbying the legislature, however, remains an ongoing process.

“We’ve never given up, nor have we been successful, to date,” Hurwitz said. “But we still have confidence. This year the students were honored in the state Senate, in May.”

Some of the other Governor’s School programs have returned, but PGSS is the only one that it still in its initial form: merit-based and tuition-free.

For Campbell, keeping it going is well worth the effort and money.

“I see how transformational it is,” he said. “I’ve seen more than 1,000 students now go through it. I keep in touch with a lot of them, and I see them working at Facebook, Google, at Apple, starting their own tech companies and becoming lawyers and doctors.”

Conway agreed.

“It changed the trajectory of my academic, and professional, life,” he said.

Hurwitz said she is excited for the PGSS’ future.

“We’re finally getting back to where we need to be,” she said.

