Westmoreland County marriage license applications — Week of Aug. 6

These marriage licenses are filed with the Westmoreland County Register of Wills Office:

Paul Edward Chonko and Natalie Lynn Peacock, both of Irwin.

Miguel Jacobo Fernandez of Winter Park, Fla., and Jennifer Lynn Wahal of Orlando, Fla.

Terry J Fisher and Rebecca Ann Omasta, both of Sutersville.

Ronald Roy Davis and Walter James Boggs, both of Crabtree.

Aaron Samuel Wood and Tracie Jean Bortz, both of Irwin.

George Aaron Cecconello and Emily Marie Roycroft, both of Penn.

Corey Ronald McKlveen and Amanda Lorraine Sigler, both of North Charleroi.

Timothy James Donahoe and Samantha Lee Hoover, both of Saltsburg.

Jason Matthew Paha and Stephanie Lynn Smail, both of Greensburg.

Donald Carl Coltogirone of North Huntingdon and Marcy Lynn Baughman of Irwin.

Joel David Humbrect and Aleia Lee Byers, both of Youngwood.

Michael David Stefko of Jeannette and Marnie Sue Carlson of Pittsburgh.

David Milan Scheponik and Lindsey Marie Weightman, both of Pittsburgh.

Joshua Joseph Rizzo and Amber Marie Nesbitt, both of Verona.

Thomas Emiliano Romanoff and Rashi Alamelu Venkataraman, both of Washington, D.C.

Bertram Lippincott ONeill and Camille Angela Cruz Siochi, both of Arlington, Va.

Jared Ryan Hiester and Kristie Lynne Campbell, both of Greensburg.

Norman Ray Brawdy and Amanda Marie Szczerba, both of Yukon.

James Richard Chinchock and Bobbie Jo Hoyle, both of Ligonier.

Joshua Michael Klimko and Carly Marie Pardoe, both of Irwin.

Nicholas Charles Jenkner of McKeesport and Heather Lynn Ray of North Huntingdon.

Jeffrey Wayne Hughes and Paige Kristen Hunter, both of Latrobe.

Ryan Jason Riazzi of Irwin and Nicole Lynn Zimmerman of Export.

Max Anthony Proviano and Elizabeth Anne Giron, both of Avonmore.

Joshua Black and Caitlin Rebecca Noble, both of Murrysville.

Steven Matthew Overly and Aleacia Jo Ashcom, both of Greensburg.

Ralph James Flickinger and Linda Susan Lichtenfels, both of Bradenville.

Riley Christopher Platt of Latrobe and Sydney Adele Leighliter of Mt. Braddock.

Jason Timothy Huff and Tabetha Kristine Bowman, both of Jeannette.

Andrew Wayne Harrold of Connellsville and Rebecca Lynn Pawlikowsky of Scottdale.

Gregory Sean Morgan and Jennifer Ashley Byrne, both of West Leechburg.

Robert Daniel Carbaugh and Alissa May Jones, both of Greensburg.

Lucas Bruno Bonifazi and Callie Jane Madden, both of New Alexandria.

Shane Robert Yarger and Emily Joy Thomm, both of Lower Burrell.

Thomas Edward Whalen and Anna Ruth Hines, both of Manassas, Va.

Nicholas Bernard Zur and Ashley Marie Cesario, both of Scottdale.

Joseph John Willard and Gina Therese Faix, both of White Oak.

Zachary Lee Vogel and Cori Jo Francis Colagrande, both of Murrysville.

Austin David Kuffel and Aubrey Lynn Borowitz, both of Arnold.

Zachary Christopher Piekut and Hannah Bernadette Roitz, both of Irwin.

Justin Michael Carolan and Jamie Lee Fauth, both of Greensburg.

Geoffrey Michael Andrison of North Versailles and Patricia Michele Gamble of North Huntingdon.

