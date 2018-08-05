Things to do in Westmoreland — Week of Aug. 6 and beyond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Special events

• The annual August Fun Fest is set 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 12 in Cedar Creek Park, off Route 51 in Rostraver. The Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation event will include entertainment, carnival rides, car show, petting zoo, horse-drawn trolley rides, arts and crafts, flea market, bingo and food. Admission is free; ride pass is $4. Details: 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.

Classes/programs

• Pitt-Greensburg’s Office of Admissions will hold a transfer decision day noon-4 p.m. Wednesday at Millstein Library, 150 Finoli Drive, Hempfield. Registration for this admissions program is required and may be completed by calling 724-836-9880.

• Westmoreland Drug Overdose Task Force will host “Pathways to Pardons” informational session with Lt. Gov. Mike Stack 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room at Westmoreland County Courthouse, 2 N. Main St., Greensburg.

• “Lego Naijago” movie, 8:30 p.m. Saturday , Keystone State Park beach house, 1150 Keystone Park Road, Derry Township. Details: 724-668-2939.

• The Friends of Mt. Pleasant Public Library will sponsor five computer classes in August and September at the library, 120 S. Church St.: 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 11, Intro to Facebook; 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 17, Facebook for 50-plus; 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 17, ID Theft 101; 6-8 p.m. Sept. 13, Smartphones/Tablet.; and 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 22, technology question-and-answer session. Cost: $5. Registration is required at 724-547-3850.

• Events at Greensburg Hempfield Area Library, 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave.:

— These classes will be held Monday : library rock favorites for ages 3-6, 10 a.m.; trough planter team for ages 7-10, 1 p.m.; Hey Jude! for ages 6-8, 3 p.m.; story yoga for ages 3-5, 6 p.m.

— 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Read to Kaya’s Friends therapy dog program for ages 3 and older.

— 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Wednesday, block party for age 2.

Details: 724-837-5620.

Fundraisers

• Western night featuring Gary Pratt and Dawn Noelle is planned 7 p.m. Friday in Norwin Elks, 135 Elks Lane, Manor. Cost: $10 for show; buffet dinner will be available for $8.95. Details: 724-863-3000.

• Free summer concert series hosted by Westmore­land County Bureau of Parks and Recreation: 6:30 p.m. Saturday , Derek Woods Band (rock/jam) and 8 p.m. Flowerchild (jam/covers) at Brian T. Rusnock Amphitheater at Twin Lakes Park, 194 Donohoe Road, Hempfield. Details: 724-830-3950 or co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.

• Motorcycle ride set to benefit All But Furgotten, an animal rescue shelter, is planned 11:30 a.m. Saturday beginning and ending at the Wendel Club, 2827 Hahntown-Wendel Road, North Hungingdon. Registration starts at 10 a.m., and the ride will include three stops. After the ride, food and beverages will be available, with entertainment provided by three bands. For non-riders, the event starts at 4 p.m. Cost: $25. Details: 724-493-9809.

• Delmont Lions Club will host a car show and swap meet 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 12 at Shields Farm, Overly Lane, Delmont.

• Tea in the Garden is planned in the Lefevre Butterfly Garden 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at Greensburg Garden Center, 951 Old Salem Road. Cost: $20. Reservations: 724-837-0245.

• “And All That Glitters” is the theme of the annual YWCA Westmoreland County fashion show, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 in Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, 126 Rizzo Road, Crabtree. Emcee will be Jennifer Miele. General admission is $50. A $100 VIP ticket includes signature cocktail, dinner, recognition and $20 in raffle tickets. Details and reservations: 724-834-9390 or ywcawestmoreland.org.

Reunions

• The 83rd Keslar reunion will begin at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at Mt Joy Church Pavilion, Route 31, 494 E. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. A covered dish lunch will be followed by business meeting, games and bingo. An ice cream social is planned; bring a covered dish, ice cream topping and/or a bingo prize.

Church events

• Back to school carnival with free games, prizes and school supplies is planned 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Pleasant Church of God, 936 W. Main St.

• Meals:

— All-you-can-eat turkey dinner, 4-7 p.m. Saturday , The Community Church of Hecla, 537 Hecla Road, Southwest. Details: 724-396-8065 or 724-244-2586.

— All-you-can-eat breakfast buffet, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Aug. 12 in St. Mary’s Center, Route 981, Trauger. Cost: $6, or $3 for kids 5-10; 4 and younger eat free.

— Turkey dinner catered by Leo & Sons Grille 31, 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. Aug. 12 in St. Pius X Parish social hall, 222 Summit St., Mt. Pleasant. Cost: $12, $5 for children 10 and under. Details: 724-547-1911.

