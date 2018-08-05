Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Bushy Run marks anniversary of battle between British forces, colonial rangers, Native Americans

Jason Cato
Jason Cato | Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, 1:33 a.m.

A re-enactment of the August 1763 battle — a critical turning point in Pontiac’s War — among Native Americans, British soldiers and colonial rangers continues this weekend at Bushy Run Battlefield along Route 993 in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.

For the first time, the recreation of the two-day battle is being staged Saturday and Sunday as it happened 255 years ago in order to maintain historical accuracy.

The second day of the battle will start at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The British victory at Bushy Run in August 1763 was the critical turning point in Pontiac’s War, which was a series of Native American attacks on British outposts coordinated by the Ottawa chief Pontiac. It prevented the capture of Fort Pitt and restored lines of communication between the frontier and eastern settlements.

The British victory by Col. Henry Bouquet helped to keep the “gateway to western expansion” open. The events of Pontiac’s War leading to the battle add to the understanding of the Indian-European culture clash, an important theme in American history.

Jason Cato is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jason at 724-850-1289 or jcato@tribweb.com.

Bruce Egli, of Swissvale, who portrays Colonel Henry Bouquet, rests in the shadow of a tree during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
British re-enactor Josh Dobbin, of Murrysville, stands in formation with his unit, Ourry’s 60th Royal American Regiment, during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Jon Baker, of Grove City, Pa., organizes his books during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. Baker re-enacts as a chamberlain in the British army.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Re-enactors portraying Shawnee and Delaware Native Americans, Elizabeth Huxford (left) of Oakland, Md., and Kimberly Zajac of Freeport, Pa., prepare a duck and venison roast over a campfire during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Josh Melisko, 17, who portrays Native Americans of the Delaware along with his mother, Judy Melisko (background), exits his tent to prepare for a council re-enactment with the British during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Roman Chew, 4, of Irwin, points his toy pistol at a British re-enactor during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Bill Koker, a staff member at the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society, explains the British officer’s dress, including a gorget, the metal piece worn around the neck which usually bore an insignia, for the crowd during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Colonial ranger re-enactors prepare their weapons for the battle re-enactment against Native Americans during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Re-enactors prepare paper gunpowder cartridges for the the battle re-enactment during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Colonial ranger re-enactor Mickey Davis fires his musket during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run battle re-enactment in the forest Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. This is the first year the re-enacted battle brought crowds into the forest to witness a skirmish between British soldiers and Native Americans.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Re-enactor Kiley Fischer of Salem smiles at British troops as they head into the forest for the battle with Native Americans during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
British Redcoats stand in formation in the forest before the battle re-enactment against Native Americans during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
British soldiers fire at Native Americans scattered about the forest during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A British ranger re-enactor fires his musket during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. This is the first year the re-enacted battle brought crowds into the forest to witness a skirmish between British soldiers and Native Americans.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A Native American re-enactor finishes off a wounded British re-enactor during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run battle reenactment on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Cathy “Kitt” Kernen, of Monroeville, walks the area designated as sutlers row browsing vendors during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township. The event is hosted by the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society. Kernen prefers to go by her re-enactor’s nickname, “Kitt,” which was given to her by her husband.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kerri Shereda, 9, of Peters Township, looks up from her weaving during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield. The event is hosted by the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Re-enactor Charity Shereda, of Peters Township, plays with her son, Jonathan Shereda, 4, in a field during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Re-enactor Bill Koker, who is a staff member of the Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society, guides the crowd through the battle reenactment during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield. This is the first year the reenacted battle brought crowds into the forest to witness a skirmish between British soldiers and Native Americans.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A re-enactor smiles for the crowd during the 255th anniversary of the Battle of Bushy Run on Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018 at Bushy Run Battlefield in Penn Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
