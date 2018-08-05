Bushy Run marks anniversary of battle between British forces, colonial rangers, Native Americans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A re-enactment of the August 1763 battle — a critical turning point in Pontiac’s War — among Native Americans, British soldiers and colonial rangers continues this weekend at Bushy Run Battlefield along Route 993 in Penn Township, Westmoreland County.

For the first time, the recreation of the two-day battle is being staged Saturday and Sunday as it happened 255 years ago in order to maintain historical accuracy.

The second day of the battle will start at 2 p.m. Sunday.

The British victory at Bushy Run in August 1763 was the critical turning point in Pontiac’s War, which was a series of Native American attacks on British outposts coordinated by the Ottawa chief Pontiac. It prevented the capture of Fort Pitt and restored lines of communication between the frontier and eastern settlements.

The British victory by Col. Henry Bouquet helped to keep the “gateway to western expansion” open. The events of Pontiac’s War leading to the battle add to the understanding of the Indian-European culture clash, an important theme in American history.

Jason Cato is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jason at 724-850-1289 or jcato@tribweb.com.