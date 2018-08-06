Westmoreland County surplus auction set for Aug. 8

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An auction of surplus Westmoreland County equipment, including 20 used vehicles, will be held later this week.

The annual sale will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the county’s public works building on Donohoe Road in Hempfield. A preview of the items will begin an hour before the auction.

The county has listed 20 vehicles for sale, including sedans used by law-enforcement officials, sport-utility vehicles and others that are no longer in service. Jason Para, assistant director of the county’s purchasing department, said the vehicles are operational.

“These are vehicles that were replaced,” Parha said.

About a dozen other items, mostly maintenance equipment including a snow plow, utility cart and weed trimmers, will be auctioned.

Officials said the items will be sold “as is.” Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Parha said the county’s surplus items sold at auction last year generated $29,000.

The county’s 2016 auction raised more than $80,000 when 27 used cars, trucks and other heavy equipment were sold.

