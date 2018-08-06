Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County surplus auction set for Aug. 8

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Westmoreland County Courthouse
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Westmoreland County Courthouse

Updated 2 hours ago

An auction of surplus Westmoreland County equipment, including 20 used vehicles, will be held later this week.

The annual sale will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at the county’s public works building on Donohoe Road in Hempfield. A preview of the items will begin an hour before the auction.

The county has listed 20 vehicles for sale, including sedans used by law-enforcement officials, sport-utility vehicles and others that are no longer in service. Jason Para, assistant director of the county’s purchasing department, said the vehicles are operational.

“These are vehicles that were replaced,” Parha said.

About a dozen other items, mostly maintenance equipment including a snow plow, utility cart and weed trimmers, will be auctioned.

Officials said the items will be sold “as is.” Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Parha said the county’s surplus items sold at auction last year generated $29,000.

The county’s 2016 auction raised more than $80,000 when 27 used cars, trucks and other heavy equipment were sold.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me