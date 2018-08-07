Sale on Westmoreland Land Bank properties extended through August

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A sale on previously blighted residential properties owned by the Westmoreland County Land Bank is extending through the end of August.

The now-vacant properties are available for $4,500 which includes transfer fees and closing costs, according to a news release. The land bank purchased the properties and demolished the structures in hopes of spurring redevelopment.

“This significant price reduction for prospective buyers is motivated by the land bank’s commitment to return properties to the tax rolls quickly,” said David Johnston, agency chairperson, in the release.

Land bank director April Kopas said those types of lots typically sell for between $5,250 and $7,250, including all additional costs and fees.

Lots that qualify for the sale are available throughout the county, including in Allegheny and Hempfield townships, Derry and Greensburg. For more details visit westmorelandlandbank.com or call 724-830-3050.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.