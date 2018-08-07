8 pounds of heroin hidden in SUV seized on PA Turnpike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police arrested two people Monday and seized about 8 pounds of suspected heroin worth about $2 million hidden in a sport-utility vehicle during a traffic stop on the eastbound Pennsylvania Turnpike, according to court papers.

Abel De Jesus Diplan, 36, of Philadelphia, and Any Crijleipy De Leon Jiminez, 27, of Bronx, N.Y., are being held in the Westmoreland County Prison on drug charges.

A trooper pulled over the Jeep Grand Cherokee the pair were traveling in at about 1:15 p.m. in Donegal Township near mile marker 99 for a “turn signal infraction,” according to an affidavit.

The pair consented to a vehicle search and troopers discovered four kilogram-sized packages containing the drugs hidden in an electronic compartment.

Diplan’s bail was set at $750,000 and De Leon Jiminez is being held on $500,000 bail. Preliminary hearings are set for Aug. 17.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer.