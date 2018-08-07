Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Motorist in Delmont Walmart pedestrian fatality gets bond reduced

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 12:45 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A judge lowered the bail to $25,000 Tuesday for a Mississippi woman who is accused of hitting and killing a female pedestrian last month in front of the Walmart in Delmont.

Wendy Lee Shumaker, 49, of Philadelphia, Miss., told District Judge Charlie Conway that she had been in the Washington Township area for about a week before police said the truck she was driving struck and killed Gail Rohrbacher, 82, of Delmont, on July 27 in the store’s parking lot.

“My mom had surgery and I came to help take care of her so my dad could go back to work,” Shumaker said.

She is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and related offenses. Police said in court papers that a witness saw Shumaker’s pickup truck drive over Rohrbacher twice at 1:50 p.m.

Rohrbacher died at Forbes Hospital in Monroeville.

Police said Shumaker had been drinking and police found morphine and other drugs in her purse, according to court papers. She acknowledged that she takes prescription medication for anxiety and a back problem, police said.

She initially was jailed on $150,000 bail, but Conway reduced it after Shumaker said she couldn’t afford that amount and an attorney. Shumaker learned at the time of her preliminary hearing Tuesday that she didn’t qualify for a public defender.

She told the judge she does construction work on gas lines.

“I’m a very honest person,” she said. “I’ve never been in trouble, never even had handcuffs on my hand.”

Assistant District Attorney Mike Pacek opposed the bail reduction and said that Shumaker faces a mandatory three-year prison term, if she’s convicted.

Conway rescheduled the preliminary hearing to Aug. 22 to allow Shumaker more time to get an attorney.

Rohrbacher spent four decades as an elementary teacher at Gateway School District in Monroeville and was extensively involved in the Delmont Public Library, serving as an original board member.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

Gail Rohrbacher, 82, of Delmont.
Gail Rohrbacher, 82, of Delmont.
Wendy Shumaker (left) is led away from district court after a hearing on Aug. 7, 2018. She is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Walmart in Delmont on July 27, 2018.
Wendy Shumaker (left) is led away from district court after a hearing on Aug. 7, 2018. She is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in the parking lot of the Walmart in Delmont on July 27, 2018.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me