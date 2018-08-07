Westmoreland Cleanways to host hazardous waste collection in Latrobe
Westmoreland County residents will be able to dispose of their hazardous household materials in Latrobe next week, for a fee.
Westmoreland Cleanways and Crawford County waste contractor ECS&R are hosing a hazardous waste collection 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. August 18 at the Westmoreland Cleanways Recycling Center, 113 Innovative Lane, Latrobe.
Hazardous materials include paints, gasoline, insecticides, pool chemicals, metal polishes and fertilizers.
The organization is charging 85 cents a pound for hazardous waste disposal, or 75 cents a pound for Westmoreland Cleanways members.
Waste collectors will not accept electronics, freon appliances, explosives, ammunition, medicines or medical waste, fire extinguishers or radioactive waste.
For more information, or to register, contact ECS&R at 1-866-815-0016, or visit www.ecsr.net .
