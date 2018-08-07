Irwin's Pennsylvania Avenue reading for repaving

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The days of motorists getting a bumpy ride along a 3,000-foot section of Pennsylvania Avenue in Irwin could be coming to an end.

Borough officials on Wednesday are expected to award a paving contract for the section of Pennsylvania Avenue from Main to Lombard streets, which has been torn up over the past year because of water line work by the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County and gas line improvements by Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania.

The apparent low bidder is A. Liberoni Inc. of Plum, which submitted a $210,452 bid. A. Folino Construction Inc. of Oakmont submitted a bid of $273,690 and Michael Facchiano Contracting of Pittsburgh bid $275,000, said Lucien Bove, borough engineer.

Bove said he hopes the paving can start in September. Officials said they had to wait until utility work was complete.

Money from municipal authority and Columbia Gas should cover the costs of the repaving project, Bove said. The borough may have to contribute money for engineering costs, he said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.