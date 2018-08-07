Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Trial begins for Unity couple accused in rape of girl

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 4:27 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The trial of a Unity couple charged in connection with the repeated rape of a young girl started Tuesday in Westmoreland County.

Prosecutors contend Bruce Palmer, 27, raped a young girl between 2011 and 2014. The girl was 12 when the alleged assaults began. Palmer’s girlfriend, Marie Farabaugh, 39, was charged with child endangerment and reckless endangerment for not stopping the assaults.

Palmer is charged with 13 counts including rape, statutory sexual assault and corruption of minors.

Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti said the alleged victim, now 20, attempted to reveal the assaults and was not believed by adults.

Palmer, according to Calisti, threatened his accuser’s life if she disclosed the sexual assaults.

“If you believe the victim on the witness stand nothing more is needed (for convictions),” Calisti told jurors during her opening statement.

Defense attorney Jeff Monzo said his client, Palmer, was falsely accused. He said Palmer’s accuser had personal issues that gave her a motive to lie about the assaults.

Attorney John Sweeney, representing Farabaugh, told jurors there was not enough evidence against his client for a conviction.

The trial before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger is expected to last several days.

The judge in April postponed the trial during jury selection after Farabaugh fired her first lawyer, claiming that he pushed to have her plead guilty to the charges against her wishes.

