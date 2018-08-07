Grapeville Fire Department to celebrate 100 years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Grapeville Fire Department will celebrate its 100th birthday with games, food and a parade.

“This is a milestone for us,” said Chief Dan Nescot.

The department will host the free celebration at its fire station on Newark Street August 24 and 25.

Hempfield Township has 12 fire departments. Grapeville was the first.

Much of the information about its earliest years has been lost, but Nescot knows the basics — the first chief was Charles Hall, and the department originally consisted of 20 members and a hand pump fire engine.

These days the equipment is more modern, but due to dwindling volunteers the department is smaller than it was a century ago.

There are 17 active firefighters in the department, and six life members.

Nescot is the longest-serving active member. He joined in 1976 — six years after the department decided to paint its fire engines their now-trademark purple, in honor of the community’s name.

“When I joined ‘76, we had 89 members on the roster, and I’d say 50 of them were active,” he said.

The biggest fire of his career was in 1996, when an arsonist ignited the abandoned former Westmoreland Glass Co. in Grapeville.

A Tribune-Review report on the fire said flames shot more than 100 feet in the air, destroying most of the 138,000-square-foot facility. Nobody was injured.

“That was the big one,” Nescot said.

He hopes more members will someday restore the department to its former glory, but in the meantime he wants to celebrate its century of accomplishments.

“I don’t have a lot of people to pull this off, but we wanted to do something to commemorate making it this far,” he said.

The festivities kick off 5:30 p.m. Feb. 24 with a “Battle of the Barrel” at the fire station, a sort of reverse tug-of-war that sees two sides with fire hoses trying to push a barrel suspended on a cable.

The next day the department will host a parade at 3 p.m.

That evening an Elvis impersonator will provide entertainment.

The festival will also feature food, drink and a dunk tank, according to Nescot.

“We reached 100 years, and I’m hoping the company’s still here long after that,” he said. “I don’t know.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.