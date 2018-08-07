Ex-boyfriend of missing Unity woman seeks release from prison

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The ex-boyfriend of a missing Unity woman wants to be released from prison as he appeals a four-year sentence imposed last month for violating probation for another conviction.

In an appeal filed Tuesday, Thomas Stanko contends a judge violated his constitutional rights when he ruled that allegations of his involvement in a 2017 Youngstown bar fight warranted a return to jail. The finding by Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani resulted in Stanko being re-sentenced in July to serve two to four years in prison for threats made against five people at a Unity cemetery in 2015.

Stanko, of Unity, previously pleaded guilty to five counts each of assault and reckless endangerment for the cemetery incident. He was originally sentenced to serve 11 1/2- to 23-months in jail.

Defense attorney Dante Bertani said the probation revocation was based solely on allegations that Stanko assaulted a man in a bar the day his house arrest portion of that sentence expired. Bertani, in court documents, maintained the prosecution ignored evidence from witnesses that supported Stanko’s contention he was not the aggressor in the bar fight and suggested the judge issued his ruling without hearing any evidence.

But, during a May 24 hearing, the alleged victim in the bar fight testified Stanko started the brawl and another witness claimed Stanko appeared to be drunk.

At that same hearing, Bertani argued that Westmoreland prosecutors ignored a private complaint made by Cassandra Gross, a woman he contended was at that time Stanko’s girlfriend. She claimed Stanko did not start the fight, Bertani said.

Gross, 52, of Unity has been missing since early April and her family has blamed Stanko for her disappearance. Police searched Stanko’s property in Unity for evidence of her whereabouts as well as other nearby locations in Unity.

Stanko has denied involvement in Gross’ disappearance.

Bertani asked that Feliciani release Stanko from prison, place him on house arrest and allow him to work while his appeal is litigated. The judge has not issued a ruling on that request.

Stanko is also awaiting trial on three pending cases, one in connection with the alleged bar fight and a second on allegations that he violated terms of a drunk-driving sentence for operating a vehicle earlier this year not equipped with an ignition interlock device.

He was also charged earlier this year after police found what they claim to be a stolen all-terrain vehicle as police scoured Stanko’s property as part of their search for Gross.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.