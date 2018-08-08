Faith-based community picnics in Latrobe, Arnold to support addiction recovery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For more details, contact Faith Forward at 724-539-7900 or faithforwardpa@gmail.com

A Latrobe human services agency is planning two faith-based community events to support those struggling with an addiction.

Faith Forward Community Care Center will hold Our Community Project STAND on Saturday in Latrobe and Sept. 15 in Arnold. The purpose is to increase awareness of the drug epidemic and the lives it impacts, as well as provide hope, support and unity.

Over the past decade, more than 1,000 people have died from drug overdoses in Westmoreland County.

Between 2007 and 2016, overdoses killed 825 people. In 2017, a record 193 people died, according to county coroner statistics. This year, 56 deaths in the county through Aug. 1 had been attributed to overdoses — with 17 more cases still being investigated.

Picnics will be held beginning at 10:45 a.m. at both locations with other activities including bands, speakers, vendors, a petting zoo and dove balloon release.

Saturday’s event will be held at Legion Keener Park in Latrobe. On Sept. 15, the picnic will take place at Roosevelt Park in Arnold. The events will end at approximately 5 p.m.

A prayer circle begins at 1:30 p.m. both days. Churches, organizations, businesses and others are invited to register to have a table to provide information to those who attend.

For more details, contact Faith Forward at 724-539-7900 or faithforwardpa@gmail.com.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.