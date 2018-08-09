Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Mt. Pleasant fire chief warns residents of scam solicitation

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 7:06 a.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

Someone is trying to scam Mt. Pleasant residents by asking them to donate to the town’s volunteer fire department and send the money to the Midwest, the fire chief said Thursday.

“We did not send this letter. We do our fund drive in November,” and the return envelope is addressed to the fire department in Mt. Pleasant, said Chief Jerry Lucia.

He alerted the community to the fraud in a Facebook posting Wednesday night.

On Thursday, he said he had yet to see the letter, but a neighbor had written a check to donate to the fire department and planned to mail it until he saw the out-of-state return address, possibly in Kansas.

“The letter looked very authentic,” Lucia said.

The letter stated the fire department needs financial support and volunteers, Lucia said. The letter, however, did not have a picture of a Mt. Pleasant fire truck or the fire hall, Lucia said.

A spokesman for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which investigates cases of mail fraud, could not be reached for comment.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

