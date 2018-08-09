Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland commerce chamber reveals 2018 honorees

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 10:45 a.m.
Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce smiles while attending a meeting with the Tribune-Review Editorial Board regarding a comprehensive plan for economic development in Westmoreland County on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce smiles while attending a meeting with the Tribune-Review Editorial Board regarding a comprehensive plan for economic development in Westmoreland County on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

Updated 12 hours ago

A business, a chamber of commerce member, a nonprofit tourist organization and a female business owner will be honored with the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce’s “excellence in local business” award during the organization’s annual meeting and awards luncheon this fall.

On Thursday, the chamber revealed that Standard Bank will be named Business of the Year and Tony Vecchio, a sales associate with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services in North Huntingdon, is to be Member of the Year.

The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau in Ligonier, which is responsible for marketing the Laurel Highlands in Westmoreland, Somerset and Fayette counties, is non-profit of the year.

Kathleen Hendrickson, owner of Wigs ‘n More Mastectomy Boutique in Latrobe, will receive the chamber’s ATHENA Award for excellence in business and empowering women in their lives and profession.

Chamber members submitted nominations from May through July, and a 13-member judge panel rated each candidate. Scores were calculated to determine winners.

“These nominees are the types of outstanding individuals, businesses and organizations that embody the chamber and make Westmoreland County a great place to live and work,” said Chad Amond, chamber president & CEO.

An awards luncheon and business meeting will be held 11:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center, Hempfield. Those interested in attending can register online at www.westmorelandchamber.com or by calling the chamber at 724-834-2900.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me