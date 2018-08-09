Westmoreland commerce chamber reveals 2018 honorees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A business, a chamber of commerce member, a nonprofit tourist organization and a female business owner will be honored with the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce’s “excellence in local business” award during the organization’s annual meeting and awards luncheon this fall.

On Thursday, the chamber revealed that Standard Bank will be named Business of the Year and Tony Vecchio, a sales associate with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services in North Huntingdon, is to be Member of the Year.

The Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau in Ligonier, which is responsible for marketing the Laurel Highlands in Westmoreland, Somerset and Fayette counties, is non-profit of the year.

Kathleen Hendrickson, owner of Wigs ‘n More Mastectomy Boutique in Latrobe, will receive the chamber’s ATHENA Award for excellence in business and empowering women in their lives and profession.

Chamber members submitted nominations from May through July, and a 13-member judge panel rated each candidate. Scores were calculated to determine winners.

“These nominees are the types of outstanding individuals, businesses and organizations that embody the chamber and make Westmoreland County a great place to live and work,” said Chad Amond, chamber president & CEO.

An awards luncheon and business meeting will be held 11:30 a.m. Oct. 11 at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center, Hempfield. Those interested in attending can register online at www.westmorelandchamber.com or by calling the chamber at 724-834-2900.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer.