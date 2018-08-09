Nonprofit seeks volunteers to help sew stockings for soldiers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Military personnel stationed overseas love hearing from folks back home, but if they’re being honest, they have enough toothbrushes.

“It’s great to have those to give out to the locals,” said retired Army veteran Joseph Lilly of New Jersey. “But a lot of times you get an overwhelming amount of things like toothbrushes, Q-tips and soap.”

That’s why Lilly and his fellow soldiers truly appreciated the effort that Penn Hills-based nonprofit Military Connections puts into its collections and donations.

“There’s a lot of organizations out there that try and do the right thing,” Lilly said. “But what sets Military Connections apart from others is they really want to know what the need is.”

At Christmas-time, those donations come in the form of stuffed stockings, and on Aug. 23, Military Connections is seeking volunteers to gather in Murrysville to help sew those stockings.

Lilly first helped coordinate the distribution of Military Connections’ donations when he was stationed in Iraq in 2008.

“We had an issue with people getting hold of running shoes,” Lilly said. “We had a gym, but the gym wants you to wear your uniform and you can’t wear the (uniform) shoes on some of the equipment.”

Some soldiers could not afford a second pair of shoes, and Lilly said their shopping options were limited at best.

“(Military Connections director) Summer Tissue sent over boxes of shoes for the soldiers, and it was awesome,” Lilly said.

When Tissue started Military Connections in 2003, she was purchasing supplies on her own to donate.

“I didn’t want to buy things they weren’t going to need,” she said. “Joseph’s team was stationed in Germany and rotated in and out of combat. So when they were in Germany, they didn’t need toothbrushes. But they also couldn’t get coffee to save their lives.”

Tissue arranged to donate a Keurig coffeemaker and boxes of K-Cups.

“When guys could come back from missions, they could decompress, sit down with a cup of coffee or hot chocolate,” Lilly said.

During the holidays, Military Connections will ship about 13,000 stockings overseas. They will be joined by members of the American Sewing Guild at Murrysville Alliance Church from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 23, to create stockings from kits cut out by guild members this spring.

Volunteers are asked to bring a sewing machine in good working order, along with an extension cord and basic sewing supplies.

To RSVP, email Rusty Frankoski at rfrankoski1@comcast.net .

Lilly said it is an invaluable gesture for fellow veterans.

“For the single soldiers, many of whom were away from their families for the first time, it was good to know that people still care about them,” he said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.