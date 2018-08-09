Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Power restored at Idlewild, Ligonier area after downed tree damages wires

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Bryce Hamernik ,1, of Norwalk Ohio, looks in the fountain that features a statue of Duke the Dragon in the courtyard of the new Enchanted Castle at Story Book Forest at Idlewild Park & SoakZone on Wednesday July,13, 2015, in Ligonier Township. Bryce was visiting the park with his parents Adam and Jackie and his three-year old-brother Drew. Park and local officials hosted a ribbon cutting earlier at the new castle to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Story Book Forest.
Updated 10 hours ago

People looking to get to Idlewild & SoakZone before Thursday’s afternoon heat arrived at a park without power, after an overnight outage required extensive repair work.

“A tree fell down in the Darlington area near Two Mile Run Road,” said West Penn Power Spokesman Todd Meyers. “It came down, broke a pole and damaged another one.”

Power crews worked on the damage throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

“It was a good-sized repair job,” Meyers said.

About 360 customers in the Ligonier Township area lost power, including the amusement park off Route 711.

Power was restored around 11:15 a.m., though parts of the park were still getting back to normal around lunchtime.

“We are currently working to get all things operational for the day, and some attractions or food stands will open late,” park officials said on Facebook. “Return visit tickets will be distributed upon entry to all guests with a paid daily admission (season passholders excluded), and Idlewild tickets and season passes will also be accepted at Kennywood and Sandcastle. “

For additional updates, see Facebook.com/idlewildpark .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

