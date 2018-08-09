Power restored at Idlewild, Ligonier area after downed tree damages wires

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People looking to get to Idlewild & SoakZone before Thursday’s afternoon heat arrived at a park without power, after an overnight outage required extensive repair work.

“A tree fell down in the Darlington area near Two Mile Run Road,” said West Penn Power Spokesman Todd Meyers. “It came down, broke a pole and damaged another one.”

Power crews worked on the damage throughout the night and into Thursday morning.

“It was a good-sized repair job,” Meyers said.

About 360 customers in the Ligonier Township area lost power, including the amusement park off Route 711.

Power was restored around 11:15 a.m., though parts of the park were still getting back to normal around lunchtime.

“We are currently working to get all things operational for the day, and some attractions or food stands will open late,” park officials said on Facebook. “Return visit tickets will be distributed upon entry to all guests with a paid daily admission (season passholders excluded), and Idlewild tickets and season passes will also be accepted at Kennywood and Sandcastle. “

For additional updates, see Facebook.com/idlewildpark .

