Westmoreland

Unity couple convicted by Westmoreland jury in rape of girl

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, 2:42 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

A Westmoreland County jury on Thursday convicted a Unity couple for the repeated rape of a young girl.

Bruce Palmer, 34, was found guilty of rape, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and 10 other related offenses. Marie Farabaugh, 40, was found guilty of child endangerment and reckless endangerment for not stopping the assaults.

Palmer’s bond was revoked and he was taken to the Westmoreland County Prison. He had been free on recognizance bond since his arrest August 2015. Farabaugh was permitted to remain free on recognizance bond.

Jurors deliberated for several hours over two days after testimony began on Tuesday.

The alleged victim, now 20, attempted to reveal the assaults and was not believed by adults, according to Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Calisti.

Palmer’s attorney Jeff Monzo claimed that his client was falsely accused. Farabaugh’s attorney John Sweeney argued that there wasn’t enough evidence against her for a conviction.

Judge Timothy Krieger will sentence both in the future.

