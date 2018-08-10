Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Food, fun and 'famiglia' at Idlewild's annual Italian Day Festa

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, 2:00 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Italian names begin to appear on the pavilions at Idlewild Park: “Reserved: La Famiglia Pizzuto,” “Famiglia Colarusso.”

“You see the same names every year in the same spots,” said Joe Kuhn of Latrobe, who has come to Idlewild’s Italian Day Festa for the past 15 years with his wife Darlene Molina Kuhn, whose family hails from the Piedmont area of northern Italy.

“I’m just a wannabe,” Joe said. “I’m here for the food and the camaraderie.”

The Kuhns always find a shady spot just outside the main pavilion to have lunch before making their way around the park.

“We love the music and the people,” Darlene said.

Inside the main pavilion, Henry Edwardo of Pittsburgh’s Bloomfield neighborhood is entertaining the gathering lunchtime crowd with accordion music.

But it’s not your great-grandfather’s accordion. It’s a Roland digitally-enhanced accordion that lets Edwardo choose background music from an MP3 player mounted on its side that is wirelessly connected to the PA system.

“They started making them in 2006,” said Edward, who has been playing the Italian Day Festa for the past five years. “Folks in Italy made the accordion parts, and they married it with Japanese electronics.”

Edwardo said he enjoys seeing children react to the accordion.

“So many of them have never seen it before,” he said.

Over in the smaller pavilions, members of the Pizzuto family are unloading coolers and setting up for the afternoon.

“It’s just great to celebrate our heritage with friends and family,” said Patti Kemerer of Pitcairn, one of about 50 Pizzuto family members that have been coming to the festa for the past 15 years.

“We used to bring my dad, Patsy Pizzuto, out here before he passed away,” Kemerer said.

The day also includes the one thing no large gathering of Italians could possibly be without: the food.

“We started yesterday and cooked about 400 pounds of Italian roast beef for today,” said Frank Venzon, owner of Franko’s Sports Bar & Grille in Jeannette.

Franko’s was invited as a vendor for the first time this year, but Venzon, whose family is from Sicily, has attended in the past.

“The best part is the eating,” he said with a smile. “And the grandkids love the park.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me