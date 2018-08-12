Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland bar association president ready for forge ahead

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
John Ranker, attorney at John M. Ranker & Associates in downtown Greensburg, poses for a portrait Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018 at his offices on South Main Street. Ranker is the new president of the Westmoreland Bar Association.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
John Ranker, attorney at John M. Ranker & Associates in downtown Greensburg, is the new president of the Westmoreland Bar Association.
John Ranker, attorney at John M. Ranker & Associates in downtown Greensburg, is the new president of the Westmoreland Bar Association.

Updated 2 hours ago

Greensburg attorney John Ranker wasn’t supposed to ascend to the top spot of the Westmoreland County Bar Association for a few more years.

But internal issues that prompted the resignation of several board members last year elevated Ranker to board president ahead of schedule. It is a role for which he said he’s prepared and now is eager to move forward the organization that represents about 500 local lawyers.

“I think we’re very fortunate to have a bar association that is very involved and offers activities and opportunities for all lawyers, new lawyers and seasoned lawyers,” Ranker said.

Ranker, 56, of Hempfield, has practiced law in Westmoreland County for more than two decades. He operates a private law practice that focuses on civil and real estate issues from offices a block from the county courthouse. Originally from Connellsville, Ranker and his wife have four daughters, including one who is planning to follow in her father’s footsteps.

His election as the association’s president came this year, two years after he was elected to the group’s board of directors. Elevation from board member to the presidency usually takes about five years. Ranker took over the top spot in just two. The resignation of two board members and the election of another to a Common Pleas Court bench seat moved up Ranker’s timetable.

It’s a move he has embraced.

“I have seen a lot of well-respected lawyers get involved and get on the board. I always knew I would at some point get involved. I knew I would do it, it was just a matter of time,” Ranker said.

The professional organization last year became the focus of internal in-fighting after a former board president and another member questioned bookkeeping issues and spending. Audits identified what officials said were minor issues, not criminal acts or financial wrongdoing.

“There were some disputes we had to deal with. We just simply went about trying to address any issues we needed to address. There were things that we had to address, and we did that,” Ranker said.

Attorney Tim Andrews, who preceded Ranker as president, said his successor is the right man for the job.

“I believe he will help the bar association with its long tradition of serving the public and the needs of the lawyers,” Andrews said.

With those internal issues in the past, Ranker said the bar association will get back to its core functions — providing attorneys with support, education and activities to promote the practice of law.

He said the bar association will continue to operate a pro-bono office offering free legal representation to county residents in civil and real estate matters as well as weigh in on administrative court issues when needed.

“My hope is that it continues to be able to offer programs and opportunities… and to keep its membership as vibrant as it’s been in the past,” Ranker said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

