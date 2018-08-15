PennDOT to give public peek at redesign of I-70 interchanges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Plans for the reconstruction of two Westmoreland County interchanges on Interstate 70 will be available for public inspection on Aug. 30, according to PennDOT.

Transportation officials are working on a redesign of the Yukon and Madison-Waltz Mill exits in Hempfield, South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships.

The plans will be on display from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Yukon Fire Department on Highway Street.

Nearly 4 miles of the highway will be reconstructed and widened. The on- and off-ramps to both interchanges will be lengthened and an eastbound auxiliary lane between the two exits will be added, according to PennDOT. Bridges and culverts will be replaced as part of the project which is expected to begin in 2020.

No lanes of the highway will be closed during construction which could cost upward of $60 million, according to a previous estimate.

“As things progress through the actual design process, we like to keep people as informed as possible,” said Valerie Peterson, district community relations coordinator.

