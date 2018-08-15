Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Public input sought for Forbes State Forest draft management plan

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, 9:57 a.m.

Updated 38 minutes ago

State forestry officials are seeking public input on a new management plan for Forbes State Forest.

A meeting will be held Aug. 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s conference room on Old Lincoln Highway in Ligonier.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry is revising its District State Forest Resource Management Plans and public comment is being sought on a draft version specific to the Forbes State Forest. The woodlands encompasses Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties in the Laurel Highlands and is home to the state’s highest point.

Similar meetings are being held in each of the state’s 20 forest districts which include more that 2 million acres of woodlands, according to a news release. The plans detail how to manage the state’s forests.

Forbes’ draft plan will be posted on its website and comments can be made at the Aug. 22 meeting, by mail, email or an online survey for two months after the meeting. For details about the meeting, call 724-238-1200 or email fd04@pa.gov.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me