Public input sought for Forbes State Forest draft management plan

State forestry officials are seeking public input on a new management plan for Forbes State Forest.

A meeting will be held Aug. 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association’s conference room on Old Lincoln Highway in Ligonier.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry is revising its District State Forest Resource Management Plans and public comment is being sought on a draft version specific to the Forbes State Forest. The woodlands encompasses Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties in the Laurel Highlands and is home to the state’s highest point.

Similar meetings are being held in each of the state’s 20 forest districts which include more that 2 million acres of woodlands, according to a news release. The plans detail how to manage the state’s forests.

Forbes’ draft plan will be posted on its website and comments can be made at the Aug. 22 meeting, by mail, email or an online survey for two months after the meeting. For details about the meeting, call 724-238-1200 or email fd04@pa.gov.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.