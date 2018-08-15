Cops: Greensburg woman raped 5-year-old boy, posted video on social media

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 24-year-old Greensburg woman was denied bail during her arraignment Wednesday on charges of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy and posting a video of the sex act to acquaintances on social media earlier this month.

Corby Jo Kinzey was arraigned before District Judge Chris Flanigan on charges of rape, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of minors, filming a sex act with a child, corruption of minors, possession of child pornography, and criminal use of a communication facility, according to online court dockets.

According to an affidavit filed by city Det. John Swank, police received a report Tuesday evening from the mother of a former boyfriend of Kinzey’s that her son’s new girlfriend had received a video on social media of Kinzey having sex with a child. The woman personally provided a copy of the video to police because she was concerned over the welfare of the child, according to court documents.

Swank reported in court documents that police believe the sex act was recorded sometime between Aug. 1 and Aug. 14.

Swank said he obtained a search warrant from Flanigan about 10 p.m. Tuesday and found Kinzey inside her apartment on the 600 block of West Pittsburgh Street when it was served. Swank said police informed Kinzey that she was under arrest.

On the way to city hall, Swank reported in court documents that Kinzey told officers that she suspected she knew the reason she was taken into custody.

“It’s about the video,” Swank quoted Kinzey as telling officers.

Kinzey told Swank in an interview that an unknown man she believed to be in his 20s with brown hair, a thin build and wearing a mask and gloves had held a handgun to her head and forced her to have sex with the child, according to court documentsShe alleged the man, only known to her as Patrick, recorded the sex act on her cellphone and threatened “to kill her” if she told police.

“Kinzey said that she had deleted the video. I then told Kinzey that her story was not plausible and she began crying,” Swank wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

Kinzey then admitted the sexual assault on the child, Swank wrote in court documents.

The Westmoreland County Children’s Bureau was involved in the investigation and the child has been placed in the custody of a relative during the continuing investigation, Swank said.

Flanigan tentatively scheduled Kinzey’s preliminary hearing for Aug. 23.

