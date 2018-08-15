'Unique' Pirates ballcap lands Greensburg man in jail, cops say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A “unique” Pittsburgh Pirates cap led to the arrest of a Greensburg man for allegedly stealing cookware and a purse from a Greensburg eatery.

Philip A. Fazio, 58, was arrested by Greensburg police patrolman Hank Fontana at the corner of South Urania Avenue and Euclid Avenue, just a few blocks from the Bar 9 Restaurant on Mt. Pleasant Street, where Fazio is accused of entering the kitchen and taking multiple pans and an employee’s purse about 9:30 p.m. Monday. Fazio was arraigned Wednesday before District Judge Chris Flanigan and ordered held in the county prison after he failed to post $15,000 bail.

An employee of the restaurant telephoned police about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday when he passed Fazio wearing the same “unique” Pirates baseball cap as the thief who quietly entered the kitchen Monday, grabbed the items from the restaurant and fled onto the nearby Five Star Trail.

Near the trail, police said that they recovered two, 10-inch cooking pans that were taken during the theft, but failed to locate the purse.

According to court documents, restaurant employees described the thief as a white male, who has a black mustache and a “distinctive” stance. Fontana said employees told him he also wore a unique ballcap “with a large Pittsburgh Pirates logo on the front” that was black, yellow and white in color.

When Fontana arrived at the intersection Tuesday, he was able to quickly spot Fazio wearing the ballcap and took him into custody.

“Fazio admitted to being the actor in the preceding events and escorted officers to the location of the victim’s valuables. The victim’s wallet was found, but the purse was not found,” Fontana said.

Fazio’s preliminary hearing is scheduled Aug. 23.

