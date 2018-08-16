Cops: Greensburg hospital patient found in bathroom with heroin
A South Huntingdon woman is charged with heroin possession after being discovered in a restroom near the emergency department at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg with five stamp bags of the drug, police said.
Hospital security found Dawn M. Bentley, 40, of Wyano “in the bathroom with five packets of suspected heroin stamped ‘VIP,’ along with a used syringe,” city Patrolman Jason Dieter reported in an affidavit filed before District Judge Chris Flanigan.
Dieter said that Bentley was being treated at the hospital about 7:45 a.m. Saturday for an unspecified ailment but subsequently had to be treated for the drugs “she had just consumed.”
Bentley was served the complaint via mailed summons and Flanigan scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 27.
