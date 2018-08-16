Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland commissioners create $58,000 job in human resources office

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 12:39 p.m.
Westmoreland County Courthouse
Barry Reeger | Trib Total Media
Westmoreland County Courthouse

Updated 5 hours ago

Westmoreland County’s human resources office continues to grow — both in size and cost to taxpayers.

Commissioners on Thursday created a deputy director’s position to assist director Amanda Bernard, who was hired this spring. She earns an annual salary of $69,000. Her deputy will be paid nearly $58,000 a year. The position is expected to be filled this year.

“We do need more support now that human resources is in-house,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.

In February, commissioners ended a contract with the private consulting firm Felice Associates of Greensburg, which was hired to run the office since 2014. In four years, Felice Associates earned more than $900,000 from the county. During that time, the firm provided a full-time department administrator to oversee a staff paid by the county.

The company was slated to earn $191,000 this year.

Cerilli and Commissioner Charles Anderson in March voted to hire Felice Associates for $84,000 to oversee negotiations with county unions, oversee labor relations and support the new human resource staff this year.

The contract carries an automatic renewal for next year that will pay the company $108,000. That, coupled with salaries for the top two in-house staffers, will cost the county at least $235,000 in 2019. The department’s current budget of $717,000 includes nearly $265,000 for staff salaries, not including the director or the newly created position.

Commissioners said the deputy position is needed to ensure the department operates properly.

“You have to have a bench. The further we move away from outsourcing human resources is a positive,” said Commissioner Ted Kopas, who voted against originally hiring Felice Associates and the revised contract offered in March.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

