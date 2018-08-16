Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg woman's ex-boyfriend charged in rape of child

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, 1:39 p.m.
Corby Jo Kinzey, is brought into the office District Judge Chris Flanigan, in Greensburg, before her arraignment for alleged rape of a child, on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Corby Jo Kinzey, is brought into the office District Judge Chris Flanigan, in Greensburg, before her arraignment for alleged rape of a child, on Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

The ex-boyfriend of a Greensburg woman accused of raping a 5-year-old boy and sharing a video of the act on social media was arraigned Thursday on charges of being an accomplice to the assault and urging her to record it.

Charles Jason Hunter, 32, also of Greensburg, is charged with rape, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and other counts. Senior District Judge Herb Mitchell denied bail and ordered Hunter be held in the Westmoreland County Prison pending an Aug. 30 preliminary hearing.

Detective John Swank alleged in court documents filed with District Judge Chris Flanigan that 24-year-old Corby Kinzey of Greensburg told investigators that she performed the sex act on the child and recorded the video after repeated requests from Hunter. Police arrested her Tuesday.

Swank said there were numerous text messages between the pair that substantiate her claim.

In an Aug. 10 text, Kinzey worried about “going to jail” if anyone discovered the plan, Swank reported.

“Hunter told her to calm down. Hunter then said, ‘Remember you agreed to this,’ ” Swank wrote.

Assistant District Attorney James Lazar urged Mitchell to deny bail for Hunter after investigators say he told Kinzey “that he might be able to make a few bucks” off the video.

Kinzey is being held in the county jail without bail pending an Aug. 23 preliminary hearing.

“This is the most disturbing, vile set of circumstances I’ve seen in the nine years I’ve been here, your honor. How two people could even discuss, let alone take a video of an adult woman having sex with a 5-year-old is beyond comprehension,” Lazar said. “I feel there should be no bond in order to protect society.”

Also Thursday, police arrested Hunter’s current girlfriend, Amanda Lynn Smith, 29, of Hempfield on a single count of disseminating a video of a sex act on a child. Swank reported that while Smith shared the video with Hunter’s mother, who immediately turned the video over to police, Smith made no attempt to report the illegal acts.

Swank reported that when police served a search warrant at Smith’s apartment in the West Hills Apartment complex, she informed police she had deleted the images.

“Smith said that the video had been sent to her via Facebook Messenger by an unknown person (Tuesday). She stated that her account had been hacked,” Swank wrote.

Swank said that he and police Lt. Rob Jones told Smith during the interview that they did not believe an anonymous person had shared the video with her.

Lazar also disclosed during a brief court proceeding that when officers arrested Kinzey at her West Pittsburgh Street apartment, “Hunter was in the basement, probably trying to get their stories straight in an attempt to stay out of trouble.”

Mitchell set Smith’s bond at $100,000 and ordered her held in the county jail.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

