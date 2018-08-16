County to spend $2 million to better heat, cool Westmoreland Manor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County will spend nearly $2 million to upgrade heating and air conditioning at Westmoreland Manor.

Commissioners on Thursday signed off on spending $960,000 for a new air handler unit for the Hempfield nursing home.

Manor administrator John Austin said the current system is more than three decades old.

“It’s at the end of its life,” Austin said.

The purchase comes two weeks after commissioners approved a $991,000 purchase of a new air conditioner unit for the facility.

Repeated failures of the system made it necessary to buy a new unit. Installation will start in December and take about three or four months, Austin said.

Work crews found an oil leak in the system that required the unit to be taken off line last month. It is being repaired.

In the meantime, the county brought in a 527-ton chiller to ensure residents have access to air conditioning. The county pays $7,500 a week to rent the unit.

The repaired air conditioner is expected to be back in service next week, Austin said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.