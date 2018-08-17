Donegal Township road to close 2 days for realignment with Route 31
Updated 9 hours ago
School House Lane is scheduled to close on Aug. 23 and 24 at Route 31/711 in Donegal Township as part of a PennDOT road realignment project.
Plum Contracting is relocating a section of School House Lane so that it meets Route 31/711 directly opposite Mountain View Road, ending what had been a dog-leg intersection.
Meanwhile, drainage work is set to continue at the intersection of routes 31 and 381.
The work is part of a $19.8 million project to realign Route 31 at the Donegal interchange of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, with the addition of a signalized “T” intersection and installation of traffic signals and turning lanes at the intersection of routes 31 and 711.
The project also includes widening and paving of a section of Route 31 to provide for center turning lanes and to increase sight distances. Construction is expected to wrap up by early December.
