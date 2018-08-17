Cops: Derry Township woman took off her clothes during argument with neighbors
State troopers allege a Derry Township woman left it all out there — including her clothes — during a recent, late-night argument with neighbors.
Brianna R. Waibel, 24, is charged by state police with indecent exposure, open lewdness, harassment, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and scattering rubbish after the incident about 11:15 p.m. Aug. 8 along rural Dewey Lane, north of New Alexandria.
Trooper John Robertson wrote in an affidavit filed with District Judge Mark Bilik that Waibel “stripped off her clothes” to mock no trespassing signs posted on a neighbor’s property, and allegedly used a rock to break a window on a 1996 GMC sport utility vehicle, causing about $200 in damage. Robertson wrote in court documents that Waibel admitted she was intoxicated during the incident.
Waibel was served the complaint via mailed summons. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.
