Things to do in Westmoreland County: week of Aug. 20 - and beyond

Classes/programs

• Mt. Pleasant Public Library, 210 S. Church St.:

— 6-8 p.m.Monday, small business basics workshop; light refreshments.

— 11:30 a.m. Tuesday , lap-sit for ages 18 months to 3 years.

— 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, pre-school story hour for children ages 3-5.

Registration: 724-547-3850.

• “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Long Haul” movie, 8:30 p.m. Saturday , Keystone State Park beach house, 1150 Keystone Park Road, Derry Township. Details: 724-668-2939.

•YWCA Westmoreland County’s Technology Center, 424 N. Main St., Greensburg, plans these September classes: Windows 10, Microsoft Excel 2016-beginners, Microsoft Word 2016-beginners; Microsoft Publisher 2016, smartphones/tablets, Microsoft PowerPoint 2016, Computer basics, Brush up on Word and Excel skills, ID Theft 101, Facebook for 50 plus, Technology Q&A. Details: 724-834-9390.

• Senior Computer Associates will offer basic computer classes in September at Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Ave. C. Advanced IPhone classes will be held Thursdays; iPad and iPhone classes will also be offered. Sessions meet from 9:15-11:15 a.m. for four weeks. Fee: $20. Information: 724-879-4461.

Fundraisers

• Stewartsville Lions Club barbecue chicken dinners to go, 11 a.m. until sold out Aug. 26 at the Holiday Travel, Route 30, North Huntingdon. Cost: $7. Details: 412-751-4308.

Trips

• Friends of Katie Ansell are sponsoring a bus trip Sept. 8 to Raystown Lake. Cost: $85, includes buffet lunch at Raystown Lake Resort, a boat cruise and transportation; also a stop in Bedford. Depart from Countryside Plaza in East Huntingdon. Details: 724-396-6542, 724-547-2503 or 724-547-5839.

Reunions

• 93nd annual Ulery family reunion is Aug. 26 at Laurel Highlands Campground, off Route 31, Donegal. A covered-dish luncheon will begin at 1 p.m. Chicken, table service and coffee will be provided.

• Latrobe High School class of 1950 will celebrate its 68th class reunion with a noon luncheon Sept. 8 in Aroma Italiano, 2220 Ligonier St., Latrobe. Details: 724-537-5585.

• Greensburg Salem High School class of 1963 will celebrate its 55th class reunion 1-5 p.m. Sept. 22 in Ferrante’s Lakeview Lounge, Route 30, Greensburg. Cost: $25. Details: 724-834-7433 or email Tancdeverse@aol.com.

Special events

• Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra Summer Chamber Music Series will present its final Thursday evening concert 7:30 p.m. in Unity Chapel, 114 Chapel Lane, Latrobe. The concert will feature the Beo String Quartet. Cost: $10. Details: 724-837-1850 or joy@westmorelandsymphony.org.

• Centennial celebration is planned Friday and Saturday at Grapeville Fire Department, Newark St. Battle of the Barrel, 6 p.m. Friday; parade, 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by 7 p.m. Elvis impersonator concert by Caesare Belvano “The Dream King.” Cost: $10. Food and drink available for purchase.

• The annual Paint Out event, Sept. 27-29, Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley, One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier. Event concludes with a wet exhibition and art sale at the museum 1-4 p.m., Sept. 30. Paint Out participation fee: $30. $500 will be awarded in cash. Details: 724-238-6015 or ligoneir@sama-art.org.

Church events

• During “Antiques on the Diamond” a luncheon will be served 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Heritage United Methodist Church on the Diamond in Ligonier. Proceeds benefit local and foreign missions. Details: 724-238-2308.

• Back-to-School blessing and breakfast, 10 a.m. Saturday, with prayer and encouragement; continental breakfast to follow in West Hempfield Presbyterian Church, 8 W. Hempfield Drive, Irwin. Details: 724-863-1260 or westhempfieldpc.org.

• Hot dog sale, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1230 Brownstown Road, North Huntingdon. Details: 724-864-5098.

• 17th annual food fair, noon-5 p.m. Aug. 26, St. John the Baptist Church, 315 Wilpen Road, Ligonier Township. Ethnic and other foods, gift baskets and games. Details: 724-238-2286.

