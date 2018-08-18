Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Ligonier Twp.man accused of setting fire to his house

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, 9:18 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Ligonier Township man was jailed Saturday for allegedly setting his house on fire Friday night.

Robert A. Forgie, 66, of Cool Spring Lane, was charged Saturday with arson - danger of causing death or bodily injury, risking a catastrophe and dangerous burning by Ligonier Township Officer James V. Fiscarella.

Forgie was arraigned before Ligonier District Judge Denise Snyder Thiel and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bond, according to court documents. Forgie is scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Thiel on Aug. 24.

Ligonier Township police could not be reached for comment Saturday morning.

Waterford Fire Capt. Glenn Cramer said the fire at Forgie’s house, located just east of Ligonier Borough, started in the living room and the back wall of the living room. A state police fire marshal early Saturday morning investigated the cause of the fire, which was reported at about 10 p.m., Cramer said.

A neighbor reported the fire, Carmer said. Robert Forgie, who was home at the time of the fire, escaped without injury. The house is owned by Robert and Donna Forgie, who purchased the house in April, according to Westmoreland County Recorder of Deeds documents.

The fire displaced three adults and a child. The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

The house was not destroyed, but the fire burnt a hole through the side of the house, said Darlington Fire Chief Robert McDowell.

The fire was knocked down in about a half an hour. The four lanes of the busy highway were closed as firefighters laid hose across the roadway, Cramer said.

Waterford firefighters were on the scene until about 1:15 a.m. Saturday as they awaited the arrival of the state police fire marshal, Cramer said. They were assisted by units from the Ligonier, Darlington, Wilpen, Chestnut Ridge, Youngstown and Latrobe fire departments, Cramer said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

