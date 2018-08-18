Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

4-H club shows off horses at Westmoreland Fair

Tribune-Review | Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, 4:51 p.m.
Olivia Miller, 10, of Scottdale, nuzzles close to her horse, a 12-year-old quarter horse named Jazzin by Moonlight, before her sister, Victoria Miller, competes in the 4-H Horse Show during the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kylie Miller, 12, of Belle Vernon, gets assistance with her boots from her trainer, Jenna Bushnell, of Irwin, while her daughter, Autumn Bushnell, 3, watches from the side before Miller rode on Bushnell’s 21 year-old horse, Diamond, to compete in the 4-H Horse Show during the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
hoofing it Jayde Smithburger (left), 14, of Ohiopyle waits atop her horse, Piper, among other riders Saturday during competitions in the 4-H Horse Show during the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township. Hays Daniels, 9, of Ligonier looks his horse, Kane, in the eyes while waiting to compete.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Ava Natale, 12, of North Huntingdon, gets a high five from her friend, Paige Kendall, 13, of Irwin, (left) after Natale was awarded a fourth place ribbon from competing in the 4-H Horse Show during the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A boot rests against the fencepost as riders compete in the 4-H Horse Show during the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Hays Daniels, 9, of Ligonier, looks his horse, Kane, in the eyes while waiting to compete in the 4-H Horse Show during the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Gabrielle Williams, 12, of Mt. Pleasant, leads her horse named Blue Vitals inside the barn before the 4-H Horse Show during the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Abby Spino, 13, of Greensburg, middle, warms up with fellow riders in an arenas after heavy rains before competitions took place in the 4-H Horse Show at the 64th annual Westmoreland Fair on Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at the Westmoreland Fairgrounds in Mt. Pleasant Township.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review photographer Shane Dunlap spent Saturday with members of the Westmoreland County 4-H club for their their annual horse show and competition at the Westmoreland Fair in Mt. Pleasant Township.

The county fair continues through Saturday, Aug. 25.

For more information, visit WestmorelandFair.com .

