Westmoreland

Malesic sends unified message to abuse victims: 'I grieve for you, and I grieve with you'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, 10:42 a.m.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Bishop Edward Malesic asked forgiveness from every member of his diocese who attended Sunday morning Mass, in the wake of a tumultuous week of fallout from the grand jury report on decades of abuse in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania.

“I grieve for you and I grieve with you,” Malesic said to the victims of clergy sexual abuse during a pre-recorded homily played for parishioners in all Diocese of Greensburg parishes on Aug. 19. “I am truly proud of the victims who came forward to tell their story, and I’d encourage others to do the same.”

The grand jury report accused 20 priests in the Greensburg diocese, and 99 in the neighboring Pittsburgh diocese.

Parishioners at Blessed Sacrament in Greensburg were told in advance that the bishop would “speak frankly,” and families with younger children were given an opportunity to head downstairs to the church’s social hall.

“Looking back, we should have known better, and we should have done better,” Malesic said of the way abusive priests were dealt with. “But we didn’t.”

Cricket Rizzo of Greensburg attended the 9 a.m. Mass at Blessed Sacrament, and said she thought Malesic’s homily was sincere and heartfelt.

“I think the most important thing the church can do is offer support, love, encouragement and transparency,” Rizzo said. “I think what he said — that this behavior won’t be tolerated — is very important.”

Keith Houser of Greensburg was also at the 9 a.m. service and felt the bishop’s message struck the right tone, but also was “kind of boilerplate.”

“We sort of expected it,” Houser said. “I don’t see how they had any other choice. I was wondering how they’d get the message out to everyone, and now I know.”

Malesic said the grand jury report describes events that happened years ago, and that the diocese today “has evolved far beyond the church described in the report.”

Malesic said the greater Catholic family had an opportunity to “reenergize ourselves and our faith” moving forward, and offered a hand to those hurting.

“If you want it, we stand ready to help you heal as much as possible,” he said.

The full pre-recorded homily is available at the diocese website , and is included above.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Parishioners leave Blessed Sacrament Cathedral on Main Street on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 after morning Mass in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Monsignor Raymond Riffle (left) bids parishioners farewell as they exit at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensburg following morning Mass.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Cricket Rizzo, of Greensburg, a parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, exits the church on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensburg following a morning Mass.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The towers at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral bear the symbol of the cross as seen on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018 in Greensburg.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
