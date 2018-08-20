Cops: Ligonier Township man said he set home on fire because he wanted new house

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 66-year-old Ligonier Township man charged by police with setting his home on fire late Friday admitted to investigators he set the blaze “because I wanted a new house,” according to court documents.

Robert A. Forgie, 66, of Cool Spring Lane, was charged with arson, risking a catastrophe and dangerous burning in connection with the fire that a state police fire marshal reported began in the living room about 10 p.m. Friday. Forgie is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $50,000 bail following his arraignment before Ligonier District Judge Denise Snyder Thiel.

Township police officer James Friscarella had to rescue Forgie from inside the burning structure after flames and smoke pushed the officer back on an unsuccessful first rescue attempt through the front door, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by police.

“(Friscarella) then did go to the side of the residence and did hear an individual coughing an choking on smoke. This officer did locate a male standing by the side door of the residence … grabbed the male and drug him away from the fire,” Friscarella wrote.

Friscarella reported in court documents that during the rescue police officer Shawn Knepper and he noticed a burning red gas can in the side yard that was fully engulfed in flames.

After firefighters arrived to fight the blaze, the report says, police subsequently received information from two witnesses who said they observed Forgie on the side of house “pouring gasoline on the fire.”

“During that time, Forgie was screaming ,” I want a new house,’” both witnesses told police, Friscarella said.

Police said a state police fire marshal also determined the fire was intentionally set. The fire closed a section of Route 30, east of Ligonier Borough for a few hours.

Forgie escaped without injury, authorities said. Fire officials said the home was not destroyed, but was extensively damaged.

In a later interview with police, Friscarella said Forgie admitted setting fire to the home he had purchased about one year ago.

“I did it … I dumped the gas on the house,” Friscarella quoted Forgie as telling him.

Asked why he did it, Friscarella said Forgie said, “I wanted a new house.”

Forgies preliminary hearing is tentatively Aug. 24 before Thiel.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.