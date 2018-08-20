Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cops: Ligonier Township man said he set home on fire because he wanted new house

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
The home on Cool Spring Lane is seen with side damage Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 in Ligonier Township. The home owner has been charged with arson.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
The home on Cool Spring Lane is seen with side damage Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018 in Ligonier Township. The home owner has been charged with arson.

Updated 23 minutes ago

A 66-year-old Ligonier Township man charged by police with setting his home on fire late Friday admitted to investigators he set the blaze “because I wanted a new house,” according to court documents.

Robert A. Forgie, 66, of Cool Spring Lane, was charged with arson, risking a catastrophe and dangerous burning in connection with the fire that a state police fire marshal reported began in the living room about 10 p.m. Friday. Forgie is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $50,000 bail following his arraignment before Ligonier District Judge Denise Snyder Thiel.

Township police officer James Friscarella had to rescue Forgie from inside the burning structure after flames and smoke pushed the officer back on an unsuccessful first rescue attempt through the front door, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by police.

“(Friscarella) then did go to the side of the residence and did hear an individual coughing an choking on smoke. This officer did locate a male standing by the side door of the residence … grabbed the male and drug him away from the fire,” Friscarella wrote.

Friscarella reported in court documents that during the rescue police officer Shawn Knepper and he noticed a burning red gas can in the side yard that was fully engulfed in flames.

After firefighters arrived to fight the blaze, the report says, police subsequently received information from two witnesses who said they observed Forgie on the side of house “pouring gasoline on the fire.”

“During that time, Forgie was screaming ,” I want a new house,’” both witnesses told police, Friscarella said.

Police said a state police fire marshal also determined the fire was intentionally set. The fire closed a section of Route 30, east of Ligonier Borough for a few hours.

Forgie escaped without injury, authorities said. Fire officials said the home was not destroyed, but was extensively damaged.

In a later interview with police, Friscarella said Forgie admitted setting fire to the home he had purchased about one year ago.

“I did it … I dumped the gas on the house,” Friscarella quoted Forgie as telling him.

Asked why he did it, Friscarella said Forgie said, “I wanted a new house.”

Forgies preliminary hearing is tentatively Aug. 24 before Thiel.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me